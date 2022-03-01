Russia-Ukraine crisis: FM Sitharaman worried over impact on exporters

Finance Minister on Monday expressed concern over the future of exporters owing to the Ukraine crisis as this is set to jack up international freight rates and crude prices further.

She also asked the Indian industry — engaged in the war-torn region — to come up with suggestions to tide over the crisis.

“I am more worried about what’s going to happen to our exporters, who are doing very well,” she said while addressing the industry in a post-Budget interaction in Chennai on Monday. She also expressed worry about essentials like sunflower and fertilisers for which the country is dependent on the region.

There is likely to be a huge spike in the commodities and fertiliser market. Russia was the largest exporter of urea, NPKs, ammonia, UAN and ammonium nitrate last year. Russia accounts for around 34 per cent of global wheat exports.

In oilseeds, Russia and Ukraine contribute 80 per cent of the global sunflower exports and 19 per cent of world’s corn supplies. For India, the edible oil industry is worried and is expected to see a spike in prices as Ukraine and Russia account for 90 per cent of India’s sunflower oil.





“As regards to what is going on, it will have a bearing on our immediate imports, and equally, exports to Ukraine. We are rightly worried about what comes from there,” she added, responding to a question by Mallika Srinivasan, chairman and managing director of Tractors and Farm Equipment.

The finance minister also raised concerns over the impact on the farm sector as it also forms a considerable share of exports to Russia and Ukraine. India’s bilateral trade with Russia was $11.9 billion in 2021 — $3.3 billion exports and $8.6 billion imports. Indian imports include crude oil, petroleum products, fertilisers, gold and coal.

On the other hand, India’s trade with Ukraine last year stood at $3.1 billion — exports at $510 million and imports at $2.6 billion. The FM also said that the ministry is looking into the exports for which payments have already been made.

“For all these issues, I would have a comprehensive look. I will have to get a complete assessment done through the concerned ministries,” Sitharaman added.

On the other hand, the shipping sector is also expecting freight and charter rates to go up.

According to industry estimates, charter rates may even go up by 40 per cent for a 4,200 TEU (20-foot equivalent unit) from $70,000 a day now to even $100,000. She assured the industry that the government is taking stock of all the aspects of the crisis.