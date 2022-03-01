Russia-Ukraine crisis: Sunflower prices heading north in South India

South India, which accounts for 60-65 per cent of the country’s annual sunflower consumption, is bearing the brunt of the Russia-Ukraine crisis with wholesale rates in most centres increasing between 7 and 28 per cent since February 24, according to the data sourced from the department of consumer affairs. The price increase in other parts of India has not been that steep so far.

The Centre, meanwhile, has stepped up its efforts to secure the supply lines for sunflower oil and other edible oils, such as soyoil and palm, to compensate for the supply bottleneck. Sources said ...