Scrappage plan has sops for buying new vehicles, pain for driving old ones

India announced on Thursday a policy incentivising people to junk vehicles older than 15 years for new ones, aiming to "increase business and reduce pollution".

It follows the "Cash For Clunkers Scheme", started in the US and parts of Europe during the 2008-09 economic crisis to speed up the sale of new vehicle sales and stimulate economies. India’s policy will create a scope of additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore and additional 35,000 new jobs, said Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister.

"The scheme targets multiple problems at one go. It will increase business, employment and reduce pollution and road hazards created by old vehicles," Gadkari said.

Indian have been pushing the government to make car and truck owners scrap old vehicles for new ones, hoping that will help boost sales. Industry executives have said the government offers little to customers as incentives and pushes the onus on vehicle manufacturers instead.

count on the new policy to boost sales that crashed when the coronavirus pandemic pulled down India’s economy. The policy will boost demand for commercial vehicles (CV) like trucks and buses more than personal vehicles, helping manufacturers like Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland Ltd, and Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicle.

Gadkari said that he has requested finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reduce Goods and Services Tax (GST) for customers taking up the "We have envisaged that there will be additional earning of Rs 30-40,00 crore from buying new vehicles and hence there can be an opportunity to reduce GST," he said.

The GST council, which includes states, will decide on reducing the tax.

"As of now, the government has offered nothing from its side to incentivize the customers. It has asked the state governments to cut road taxes which is not certain, it is hoping for a reduction in GST which considering the state of government finances is very hard. So ultimately the onus of incentivizing the customers lies on who themselves are struggling to maintain a margin," said an industry executive.

Consumers who own vehicles older than 15 years are conscious about spending on a new one or they could be senior citizens who may not find it lucrative enough to buy a new one. Incentivising the customer is crucial therefore, said auto industry executives.

"I don’t think anyone in India is going to scrap anything unless there’s a really strong reason for them to do it and the value of the incentive is pretty high, given that it’s voluntary,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of Mahindra & Mahindra, recently while addressing analysts after an earnings call.

The government policy proposes to increase re-registration fees for heavy commercial vehicles to Rs 12,500. For personal vehicles, like a car, the proposal is for Rs 5,000: eight times higher than the current Rs 600. Simultaneously, the road ministry has proposed to cut GST, road tax and have asked automakers to give a discount of 5 percent for consumers buying a new vehicle after scrapping an old one.

The increase in the fees for renewal of registration and fitness certificate is intended to discourage the use of older vehicles. According to the proposal, delay in renewing the registration of private vehicles would attract Rs 300 to Rs 500 penalty per month while a delay in renewal of fitness certificate for commercial vehicles would attract a daily penalty of Rs 50.

As part of the scrappage policy, the government has also planned to set up integrated scrapping facilities across the country, where vehicles will undergo a fitness test. The parameters of the test include vehicle emission, braking, and safety equipment. A senior official of the road ministry said that the government plans to set up 50 scrapping centers across India by December 2023, in a public-private partnership model, in order to plug the gap in infrastructure support.

Currently, two facilities in Noida and Chennai developed by a joint venture between state-owned MSTC and Mahindra are authorised to do vehicle scrapping while the large section is handled by informal small-scale outfits, raising questions on the ecological hazard. "We have spoken to all leading players interested in the business of scrapping. We also expect to set up facilities at Alang ship recycling yards which can double up as facilities for vehicle scrappage," the official said.