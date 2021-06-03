Sebi increases overseas investment cap for individual MFs to $1 bn

-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday revised the overseas investment limits for mutual funds (MFs). The market regulator in a circular stated that MFs can make overseas investments subject to a maximum of $1 billion per mutual fund, within the overall industry limit of $7 billion.
MFs had made representation to the regulator to increase the investments limits. In November last year, Sebi had enhanced the overseas investment from $300 million per mutual fund to $600 million per mutual fund.
Industry participants say that this announcement was the need of the hour as several of the MF schemes which were international focused were attracting huge inflows. Sebi in its circular stated that, “MFs can make investments in overseas Exchange Traded Fund (ETFs) subject to a maximum of $ 300 million per mutual fund, within the overall industry limit of US $ 1 billion.” Earlier the limit was $200 million per mutual fund.
Indian fund houses have launched various international focused Fund of Funds (FoF) in the last few months as such products offer investors diversification towards the global equities.
Investing in global markets allows investors to capture disruptive growth through various themes, many of which are not available on the listed markets in India. Global investing therefore diversifies the investment portfolio for investors and has the potential to improve their risk adjusted returns.
In the last six months, there has been net inflows of over Rs 5,600 crore in the FoF investing overseas.
While the assets have increased from Rs 7,642 crore in November last year to nearly Rs 14,000 crore in April 2021.
In April, Mirae Asset Investment Managers India had announced the launch of India’s first FANG+ based products, ‘Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF’, an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking NYSEFANG+ Total Return Index and ‘Mirae Asset NYSE FANG + ETF Fund of Fund’, an open-ended fund of fund scheme predominantly investing in Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF.
FoF is a mutual fund scheme that invests in other mutual fund schemes. In such schemes, fund managers hold a portfolio of other mutual funds instead of directly investing in stocks or debt instruments. Since the start of the current calendar year, around six FOFs have been launched by the different fund houses.
Other fund houses like Axis MF had launched Axis Greater China Equity FoF, HSBC MF had come out with HSBC Global Equity Climate Change FoF.
"The theme of international diversification has been held for a very long time and the assets were going at a rapid pace. Again, the foreign exchange reserve has been healthy for India, so there is no issue on that front, I think it is a wonderful and much-awaited move," said Rajeev Thakkar, CIO, PPFAS MF.
