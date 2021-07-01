Sebi seeks to relax norms of issue of shares with 'superior voting rights'

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal polls 2021 phase two voting: Check schedule, seats, and timings
West Bengal Polls LIVE: Chaos, violence cloud voting; 80% turnout till 5 pm
West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: 80% polling recorded till 6 pm, says ECI
Assam Election 2021 LIVE: 72.1% polling recorded till 6 pm, says ECI
Bengal Polls LIVE: CRPF opened fire to save lives of voters, says EC
-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed to ease the framework governing issue of shares with superior voting rights (SR shares), a move that will give more flexibility to the founders of new-age companies when it comes to raising capital and taking their company public.
In a discussion paper issued on Thursday, Sebi has sought market feedback on three key areas in the existing framework that can be tweaked. These include the net worth requirement of the promoters, minimum holding period of SR shares and structures eligible for SR share issuances.
At present, SR shares can be issued only to founders who are not part of any promoter group whose collective net worth is Rs 500 crore.
“SEBI has received feedback from market participants on the current requirement that, an SR shareholder shall not be part of promoter group whose collective net worth is more than Rs. 500 crores, is too onerous to comply and is keeping prospective SR shareholders away from utilizing the SR shares framework,” Sebi has said in a discussion paper seeking comments on whether this threshold should be increased or whether r net-worth requirement for SR shareholder should be determined at an individual or promoter group level.
Also, currently SR shares can be granted only to promoters and founders. Sebi has said that even trusts and other corporate structures could be made eligible.
“Whether holding companies, registered family trust, partnerships where promoters/ founders are in control or sole trustees, can also be permitted to hold SR shares as long as such promoters, founders, trustees continue to hold executive positions in the issuer company?,” the regulator has said in a discussion paper.
Sebi has also proposed to ease the six-month minimum holding period for SR shares prior to the filing of the red herring prospectus (RHP) for an IPO.
The regulator has said that it has received feedback from market participants that the current requirement is onerous as it delays raising funds from the capital market.
Sebi has invited market feedback till the end of this month following which it will firm up the new framework.
Issue of shares with superior voting rights is common in the US markets, the most prime destination for listing of tech firms.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU