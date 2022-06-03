Services activity at 11-year high in May on post-Covid business growth

India’s services activity expanded at the fastest rate in over eleven years in May supported by pickup in new business growth with demand continuing to recover following the reopening of the economy after Covid-19 lockdowns.

The Global India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 58.9 in May from 57.9 in April, the highest since April 2011. A reading above 50 denotes expansion and print below 50 indicates contraction.

The growth in services activity was backed by acceleration in new business growth, which was quickest since June 2011, despite cost pressures.

"The reopening of the Indian economy continued to help lift growth in the service sector,” said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at Global Market Intelligence.

“...Inflation outlook appeared to have worsened as input prices rose at the sharpest pace in the survey history. Services firms again reported substantial pressure from food, fuel, input, labour and transportation costs. Output charge inflation softened only marginally from April, being the second-highest in just under five years, as several companies mentioned the need to transfer mounting costs through to clients," De Lima said.

Input prices continued to rise for the twenty-third successive month, the survey said.

India's retail inflation in April was the highest in eight years at 7.8 per cent, while wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation rate rose to the highest level in the current 2011-12 series at 15.08 per cent in April.

Services companies continued to pass on the rising cost burden to customers, the survey said.

"Elevated price pressures continued to restrict business optimism. Despite picking up from April, the overall level of sentiment among service providers was historically subdued,” De Lima said.

Consumer services was the best-performing area of the service economy in May even as it recorded the sharpest rate of input cost inflation halfway through the April-June quarter. The fastest upturn in output charges was seen at transport, information and communication companies.

Despite remaining optimistic towards the 12-month outlook for business activity, firms remained concerned that inflationary pressures would dampen the economic recovery. The overall level of positive sentiment improved from April, but remained historically low.

Even as there was an increase in outstanding business among services firms during May leading to backlogs, service providers refrained from hiring additional workers during the month.

The survey also signaled subdued global demand for Indian services, with new business from abroad now declining every month since the onset of Covid-19 in March 2020.

The Global India Manufacturing PMI steadied in May, and was 54.6 in May, little changed from 54.7 in April. The steady growth in manufacturing activity was backed by rising international orders despite increase in prices, data revealed on Wednesday showed.