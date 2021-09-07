Shikshak Parv: PM Narendra Modi launches key education initiatives

-
The teaching-learning process has to be constantly redefined and redesigned to make the education sector in the country world-class, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
Noting that the transformations being undertaken in the education sector are not just policy-based but also participation-based, the prime minister launched several initiatives in the education sector which, he said, will play an important role in shaping India's future.
Addressing the inaugural conclave of 'Shikshak Parv' through video-conferencing, he expressed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready.
"We have to constantly redefine and redesign our teaching-learning process in order to make our education sector world-class. In this rapidly changing era, our teachers also have to learn about new systems and techniques rapidly. The country is preparing its teachers for these changes," he said in his address.
"If we are in the midst of a transformation period, fortunately, we also have modern and futuristic new National Education Policy. These transformations in the education sector are not just policy-based but also participation-based,” he added.
Prime Minister Modi praised the contribution of academicians, experts and teachers at every stage in the formulation of the National Education Policy and its implementation. He urged everyone to take this participation to a new level and also to involve society in it.
"During COVID, we have all witnessed capabilities of our education sector. There were a lot of challenges, but you solved all challenges swiftly. Online classes, group video calls, online exams - such terms weren't heard by many earlier," he added.
Modi launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning) and Talking Books (audio books for the visually impaired).
