Short of MPC members, RBI announces deferring monetary policy meeting

The (RBI) on Monday announced deferring meetings of its scheduled on September 29, 30 and October 1. The revised dates will be notified later, it said.

“The meeting of the (MPC) during September 29, 30 and October 1, 2020 as announced … is being rescheduled. The dates of the MPC’s meeting will be announced shortly," the RBI said in its brief statement.

The central bank didn’t give any reason, but the external members for the MPC have not been appointed by the government. This may have forced the central bank to defer the meetings. If so, this would be unprecedented, as the former MPC met even during Covid-19 pandemic through video conference.