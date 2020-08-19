Single-agenda GST Council meeting on Aug 27 to discuss compensation

Expanding the scope of compensation cess under goods and services tax regime will be part of deliberations in the much-anticipated single-agenda meeting next week to thrash out an alternative compensation mechanism for states amid inadequate collections.

Increasing the cess period by another two to five years, widening coverage of compensation cess to include more goods and services, hiking cess on existing items and market borrowing to meet shortfall will be among the issues that will be discussed during the meeting.

It is expected to be a stormy affair with divergent views emerging on the issue. While Centre will press for borrowing by states to make up for the cess shortfall, states want either the Centre or the to do the borrowing. compensation cess to cover more goods and services.

The 41st Council meeting to discussion only the compensation issue is scheduled for August 27, while other issues including e-way bill on gold and overarching tech changes in the GST returns will be discussed in the subsequent Council meeting on September 19.

Attorney General K K Venugopal has recommended Centre to allow states to borrow to meet the cess shortfall on the strength of future receipts from the compensation fund. Most states oppose the stance, arguing that it will be financially inefficient to do so.

Centre has released Rs 1.65 trillion as compensation to states for GST shortfall in FY20 as against a cess collection of Rs 95,444 crore for this purpose. It disbursed Rs 1.15 trillion to states up to November using the balance from previous years and Rs 36,400 crore for three months up to February from the pending Integrated GST dues from 2017-18. The bi-monthly payment mechanism has gone off track due to inadequate compensation cess collection amid bleak consumer demand, exacerbated by coronavirus outbreak.

States will pitch for extension of GST compensation period beyond the promised five years up to 2022, another 2-5 years to meet shortfall. Proposals to bring those services and goods under compensation kitty that earlier attracted 28 per cent tax will also be discussed.

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi told Business Standard that the was idea of borrowing by states unfeasible, arguing that eventually states will need to provide a guarantee for the borrowed amount which would simply mean an increase in fiscal deficit limit by 1-1.5 percentage points.

“It seems unlikely that there will be a surplus in the compensation cess fund in the next five years. It is not feasible for the states to borrow as it will mean that the compensation cess will have to be extended by another 5-10 years to repay the loan,” said Modi.

He added that even if revenue collections in 2020-21 are projected at 65% of the revenues collected in 2019-20, there would be a revenue gap of Rs 2.67 trillion for states.

Punjab is of view that it will burden states with high cost of borrowing. He has recommended a slew of measures to increase cess collection including bringing those services and goods under compensation kitty that earlier attracted 28 per cent tax.

“Any shortfall after these adjustments may be met through central borrowings. This will be both efficient in terms of cost of borrowing as well as equity. States should not be made to bear the burden of borrowing, which in any case is likely to be higher than the rate at which central government will be able to borrow,” said Badal.

There is even a disconnect among states with respect to market borrowing, with Kerala pressing for borrowing by the instead of either the Centre or states. Isaac told this newspaper that borrowing by either the Centre or states will come show in India’s overall borrowings, which is tracked by global ratings agencie. “Borrowing by the GST Council do not enter states or Centre’s fiscal deficit. It is outside that and it self-recouping,” he said.

West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra has rejected that on grounds that Council does not have any equity or security to offer to be able to borrow. “The GST council doesn’t have a locus standi, how can it borrow? It doesn’t have equity and doesn’t have security to offer,” he said.

Mitra added that the only option was sovereign guarantee by the government of India. “But we don’t even know if that will happen,” he added.

Similarly, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed out that it will not be possible for the GST Council to borrow. Only the Centre can borrow.

"The GST Council is neither a sovereign body nor a sub-sovereign body. So even if you take loan, somebody has to give a guarantee. If Central government gives guarantee to loans, Central government can itself borrow," he said.

AG’s opinion that the Centre is under no obligation to make up for the GST compensation shortfall will also meet stiff resistance.