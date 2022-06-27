Size of India's gig economy, the challenges it faces and possible remedies

-
ALSO READ
What is the gig economy and who are gig workers?
Why is India facing a shortage of gig workers?
Questions still on how far labour codes will change gig workers' lot
TMS Ep135: Inflation, Covid-induced changes, cement stocks, gig economy
TMS Ep171: Gig worker shortage, EV policy, markets, sedition law
-
Gig employees are the ubiquitous new workforce. They are the ones that get us the meals we ordered online, transport us from home to office or wherever, and generally render a host of services that go unnoticed. While their tribe is growing by leaps and bounds, many of the challenges they have been facing remain unaddressed. Business Standard takes a look at the size of the so-called gig economy and where it is headed, along with the problems it faces and the likely solutions to these problems:
THE SIZE AND THE DISTRIBUTION
- 23.5 million: The expected size of the gig workforce by 2029-30. That's 6.7% of the non-farm workforce.
- 7.7 million: Estimated gig economy workforce in 2020-21. That's 2.6% of the non-farm workforce in India.
Industrial distribution
- 2.7 million gig workers in retail trade and sale, 1.3 million in transportation sector
- 600,000 in manufacturing, another 600,000 in finance and insurance
- The retail sector saw an increase of 1.5 million workers from 2011-12 to 2019-20, transport sector 800,000 and manufacturing 400,000 during the same period
- In the education sector, the expansion was from 66,000 to more than 100,000 by 2019-20
- Currently about 47% of gig workers are in medium-skilled jobs, 22% in highly-skilled, and 31% in low-skilled jobs
- Trend shows concentration of workers in medium skills is declining, that of low-skilled and high-skilled is increasing
- Domination of medium-skill gig workers will continue till 2030
THE CHALLENGES GIG WORKERS FACE
- Lack of job security, irregular wages, and uncertain employment status
- Rising stress due to uncertainty associated with regularity in available work and income
- Limited access to internet and digital technology
- Contractual relationship between the platform owner and gig worker denying the latter access to many workplace entitlements.
- Stress due to pressure from algorithmic management practices and performance evaluation on the basis of ratings.
LIKELY SOLUTIONS TO THEIR PROBLEMS
- Increase access to institutional credit for platform workers and those interested in setting up their own platforms
- Unsecured loans extended to first-time borrowers in the platform economy may be classified as Priority Sector Lending
- Skill development of youth and workforce to make them employable
- Govts can ensure universal coverage of platform workers through the Code on Social Security
- Paid Sick Leave, Health Access and Insurance for gig workers
- Occupational Disease and Work Accident Insurance to all delivery and driver partners
- Retirement/Pension Plans and Other Contingency Benefits
Source: Report on India’s Booming Gig and Platform Economy By NITI Aayog
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU