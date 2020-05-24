JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Covid-19 crisis: Only 46% women with Jan Dhan accounts availed of scheme

Extension of moratorium may lead to credit indiscipline, say bankers
Business Standard

Slowdown blues: RBI rate cuts not effective anymore, say analysts

Analysts want RBI to look at 'unconventional' monetary policy measures for a revival nudge

Topics
Coronavirus | Reserve Bank of India RBI | RBI rate cut

Anup Roy  |  Mumbai 

Analysts have started doubting if the interest rate cuts alone, beyond a point, are effective anymore when the economy is in a contraction mode, saying that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must look at other measures to nudge for a revival.

The government, meanwhile, will have to do much more as the economic packages announced remained inadequate to pull companies out of the slowdown pangs. “While the RBI will keep interest rates under control, it appears unwilling to take on any credit risk on its own books. In turn, the finance ministry seems unwilling to offer any ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, May 24 2020. 23:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU