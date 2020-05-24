Maharshtra to allow 25 daily landings, take-offs from Mumbai airport

A series of successive meetings with states, and a 20 minute-long chat between Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackarey paved the way for a partial resumption of flights from Monday.



However, Kolkata and Bagdogra airports will resume business from May 28 after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the Centre to defer the resumption of air transport due to Cyclone Amphan.

Similarly, after opposition from Andhra Pradesh, which said it needed more time to prepare, resumption of Viazag and Vijaywada airports has been pushed to May 26.





The Union government’s plan to resume from Monday ran into rough weather with several states suggesting at least a week-long quarantine for airline passengers and some others resisting commercial air transport altogether during the lockdown.

The impasse threw schedule and network planning of airlines into a disarray as flights had to be curtailed and schedules revised following a meeting of Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, which ended at 8 PM. The first flight of the day, which will be operated by IndiGo between Bangalore to Delhi was slotted for 12:40 AM.

“After yesterday’s announcement by Mumbai Airport, we were on standby to cancel all flights to and from Mumbai, then we were told that 45 departures and 45 arrivals will be permitted. Finally it was reduced to 25 departures and 25 arrivals. We had to cancel at last moment and inform passengers. Things should have been done in a more planned manner,” said an airline executive.





However, a senior ministry official defended the Centre’s move saying that the states’ disagreement had more to do with political calls rather than operational. “Even if we had given a week’s time to prepare, there would have been some states who would have come out and opposed it. We have to understand that the economy needs to restart and cannot be perpetually kept under lockdown,” the official said.

Airlines said for the first day, occupancy of flights will range from 60 to 70 percent.

However, despite attempts by the Centre, states haven't agreed to dilute their quarantine guidelines. Almost all prominent states,

except Delhi, have made quarantine, either at home, or institutional, mandatory.

"This will hit demand further. On one flight Bangalore we just have 35 passengers, " said an airline executive.





Nearly 35 per cent of flights originally filed in summer schedule will be allowed in the first phase in order to maintain social distancing at airports. Delhi Airport, which usually has more than 60 aircraft movements per hour, is allowing only 14 flights per hour.

The airports in the beginning will only operate for a limited period against whole day in order to make time for sanitisation of the terminal.

Persons above 80 years of age will not be allowed to fly during the first phase, an official said. Wearing masks will be compulsory inside the airports and for the entire duration of the flight.