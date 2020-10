Small fiscal stimulus in the second package amid festival seasons

While all eyes were on the government's festive season package to spur the demand, it chose the fiscally prudent path and tried to stimulate demand through capex and by incentivising its own employees. The private sector is not bound to hop on board but if it does, the package will cross Rs one trillion and boost consumption of items such as water coolers, refrigerators, TV, mixers, vacuum cleaners and hair dryers, without much fisal cost to the government.

The Centre was cautious due to the hit to the exchequer its earlier package delivered. Though the size of the package was ...