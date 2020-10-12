Fiscally restrained govt tries new formula to boost festive consumer spend

Finance Minister on Monday announced a two-pronged stimulus package aimed at bolstering and stimulating consumer demand during the upcoming estimating a boost to the tune of Rs 73,000 crore by the end of this financial year.

The measures signaled the Centre’s fiscally conservative approach towards boosting demand – by giving money into the hands of central government employees, with strict conditions on spending towards goods and services, going for a limited hike in its and paltry interest-free loans to states for funding projects.

“While announcing these measures, we have kept in mind that the government must not burden the common citizens with future inflation and it should not put government debt on an unsustainable path. Today's solution should not cause tomorrow's problems,” Sitharaman said, while announcing the measures, which she said had the potential of boosting demand above Rs 1 trillion, if its impact on the private sector is also accounted for.

The markets, however, weren’t enthused by the government’s move, as analysts said recovery in demand and consumption-related stocks due to the measures announced will be short-lived, given the government’s fiscal constraints.

Following the announcement, most consumption-driven stocks lost ground at the bourses. The Nifty Consumption index – a gauge of the performance of consumption-related stocks on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) – slipped 0.13 per cent. Losses in some of the individual consumer goods and auto stocks were steeper with Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Voltas, Blue Star, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals among others slipping 1-2 per cent. This was despite the Nifty closing in the green, up 0.14 per cent on Monday.





ALSO READ: Unlock 5.0: Optimism returns, India Inc sees signs of recovery in economy

As a part of the stimulus package, the Central government employees will get cash allowance and an interest-free advance of Rs 10,000 to spend till March 31, 2021.

Government employees will get cash in lieu of the leave travel concession (LTC), without the need to show proof of travel, provided that they spend a higher amount towards purchasing items that attract goods and services tax (GST) of at least 12 per cent. Some of the goods include refrigerators, TVs, freezers, water coolers, food grinders, mixers, vacuum cleaners, hair dryers, which households usually purchase during the upcoming

Central government employees are entitled to LTC in a block of four years for travel across the country. The current LTC claim, for the years 2018-2021, will lapse by the end of this fiscal year. Government employees weren’t in a position to avail this reimbursement benefit of travel fare and leave encashment due to the Covid-19 pandemic. So, the government employees will be able to avail entitled reimbursement, which would have gone unutilised otherwise, for festive purchases.

But the government employees will have to spend three times the travel fare and an amount equivalent to leave encashment through GST-registered vendors by doing digital transactions. If they do so, they will get full leave encashment payment and tax-free travel fare amount they are entitled to. The move is also aimed at bolstering GST revenues for the governments, both at the Centre and the states -- at a time when their finances have been impacted due to the pandemic.

This LTC cash voucher scheme is estimated to cost Rs 5,675 crore for central government employees and Rs 1,900 crore for employees of public sector units and state-owned banks. Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said that the government had made a conservative estimate that only about one-fourth of its employees will avail the LTC scheme out of the 3.5 million employees eligible for it.

Additionally, the government has temporarily brought back a festive advance scheme, which was a part of the incentives that a limited set of state-owned employees got till 2017. Now, all Central government employees can avail Rs 10,000 as interest-free advance which will have to be paid back in a maximum of ten installments. However, it will be available in the form of a pre-loaded RuPay card through which cash withdrawal will not be possible. The Centre will take care of the bank charges and expects Rs 4,000 crore to be spent by the government employees towards buying goods and services before the deadline of March 31, 2021.

Sitharaman further announced that the government will spend Rs 25,000 crore towards on roads, defence infrastructure (and domestically produced capital equipment), water supply, urban development by March, 2021. This sum will be in addition to provisions of Rs 4.13 trillion made towards capital expenditure in the Union Budget for 2020-21. The government has spent about 40 per cent of such expenses till the end of September, a senior finance ministry official said.



ALSO READ: Zero cash flows during Corona time spark fire sale of India Inc's assets

The government will also give interest-free 50-year loans to the States for capital expenditure of Rs 12,000 crore. However, the government has divided this money into three parts: Rs 2,500 crore for hilly and north-eastern states, Rs 7,500 crore for other states depending upon their Finance Commission devolution and Rs 2,000 crore to states that meet three out of four fiscal deficit targets that the government had set while announcing the Atma Nirbhar package earlier this year. States can do a bullet repayment after 50 years hence no servicing of loan is required till then.

The eligibility of most states appears to be “rather modest, ranging from around Rs. 31 crore for Goa to Rs. 1,462 crore for Uttar Pradesh, as per our estimate, ICRA principal economist Aditi Nayar pointed out. “The relatively small magnitude of the long-term loans to be provided by the government to the states is unlikely to provide any meaningful boost to capex in FY2021, in our assessment, although it may allow for an accelerated settlement of pending dues of contractors or suppliers,” Nayar added.

So far as fiscal cost of the measures is concerned, Sitharaman said there is no additional spend under the LTC, festival measures.

Besides, the government clarified that this Rs 25,000 crore additional capex by the Centre will not lead to any additional borrowing as the impact of this package has already been factored in. After going for Rs 4.80 trillion additional borrowing for the entire 2020-21, the government is not going for the second round of extra mop up. It has kept its full-year borrowing limit unchanged at Rs 12 trillion on account of revenue pick-up which is expected to compensate for its expenditure and plans to borrow Rs 4.34 trillion in the second half of this fiscal year.

According to A K Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Securities, the measures announced on Monday will give some fillip to consumption, but the demand will get limited into buying only small-ticket essentials. “The government employees form a large part of the entire consumption basket; so the measures will help them and in turn the overall demand. That said, they will not rush to buy high-end SUVs etc, but look at essentials such as electronic goods, entry / mid-level cars etc instead. There is still a lot of pent up demand that needs to be released,” he said.

(With inputs from Shrimi Choudhary and Puneet Wadhwa)