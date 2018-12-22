SMEs remain high on potential, have good absorption capacity: Senthil Kumar

Senthil Kumar, executive vice-president of Manappuram Finance, tells Advait Rao Palepu that despite a rise in borrowing costs, the company has not faced the asset-liability management (ALM) issues that other non-bank financiers have faced in recent months. However, he says, if financiers face higher borrowing costs in the coming months, it will be detrimental for retail lending and consumption.

Edited excerpts: Has the present liquidity and ALM situation affected Mannapuram Finance? I understand our cost of funds has gone up a bit over the last one year. However, we do not ...