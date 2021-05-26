Report status on IT rules 'preferably today': Govt tells social media firms

-
The Indian government is in no mood to give more time to social media firms to comply with new social media rules. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in a notification, has asked all social media intermediaries to give details of the complaint redressal mechanism with an officer being based in the country, as soon as possible.
This will include a chief compliance officer, a nodal contact person for 24x7 coordination with law enforcement agencies, and a resident grievance officer, and the physical contact address in India, preferably by today itself, said the notification.
The notification said: “The additional due diligence required from significant social media intermediary (SSMI) have come into effect today, at the conclusion of three additional months given to SSMIs.
As you, including your parent company or any other subsidiary, provide a variety of services in India, some of which falls within the definition of SSMIs in the context of the IT Act and the aforesaid Rules (sic).”
The notification further stated: "As part of ascertaining the compliance to these Rules, you are requested to provide the following information: Name of App./ Website/ service falling within the scope of significant social media intermediary. The details of Chief Compliance Officer and the contact details, Nodal Contact Person and the contact details, Resident Grievance Officer and the contact details, the physical contact address in India and the Compliance status of these Rules."If you are not considered as SSMI, please provide the reasons for the same including the registered users on each of the services provided by you. The Government reserves the right to seek any additional information, as may be permitted within these Rules and the IT Act,” said the notification.
A significant social media intermediary has been defined as one with over 5 million registered users. News reports suggest social media firms could lose their intermediary status following the May 25 deadline.
