Some sharp moves, some luck see India ride surge in global energy prices

Despite the world energy commodity prices being on fire, India is unusually better off this time for having pursued some energy-efficient tactics during the past few years. The economy has felt the heat from the price rise, but has till now managed to escape being singed.

The energy commodity boom in prices, as the table shows, has been on for more than a year. Analysts for every one of those commodities, ranging from coal to lithium, agree these prices will not only remain high but could be higher still for at least another couple of years. The LNG price index, for instance, has ...