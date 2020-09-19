Southern Railway's Chennai Division boost freight biz with new units, app

In order to strengthen its customer base and attract new streams of freight and parcel traffic, the Chennai division of Southern Railways has been undertaking a series of new initiatives.

The divison recently formed business development units to garner new freight traffic and launched an in-house mobile application named 'Freight Seva', a one-stop destination for information needs.

The app, which has all the requisite details freight customers might need, including details on the various incentive schemes of Indian Railways, list of all goods sheds in Chennai Division, types of wagons and the various commodities that can be transported in them, parcel Cargo Express trains with schedules, freight rates and parcel rates among others.

The app has a query module customers can use to seek clarifications on goods/parcels dealt in Chennai Division.This mobile app also allows customers to ask for an approximate quote for any commodity, and to any rail destination. Furthermore, the policy initiatives taken by the Ministry of Railways will be updated in the mobile app from time to time for the benefit of freight customers, said the Division.