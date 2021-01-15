Sri Lanka revives port deal with India and Japan for sea terminal

-
ALSO READ
Rajapaksas' victory sets stage for sweeping constitutional changes in Lanka
Sri Lankan President to present new govt's policy statement on August 20
Sri Lanka can't be under lockdown till Covid-19 cure found: Rajapaksa
Sri Lanka election: Counting begins, Rajapaksa clan eyes landslide win
Mahinda Rajapaksa set for a comeback with likely landslide in Lanka polls
-
Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday announced the revival of an Indian and Japanese investment project to develop a deep-sea terminal in Colombo harbour, next to a controversial $500-million Chinese-run container jetty.
A tripartite deal by Sri Lanka’s previous government had been on hold amid trade union resistance, but Rajapaksa said the East Container Terminal (ECT) would proceed. Approval came after reviewing “regional geo-political concerns," Rajapaksa’s office said, a reference to India's suspicion of China's role at the same port.
The terminal will be developed with 51 percent ownership by Sri Lanka's government and the remaining 49 percent as an investment by Adani Group and other stakeholders including Japan, officials said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU