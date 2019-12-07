State-owned banks to help small businesses with loans in month-long drive

Small businesses can visit public sector banks to finance their working capital or to restructure their loans, according to a month-long outreach programme the Union government launched for MSMEs on Saturday.

Public sector banks, during the programme, will offer loans to increase the “working capital limits for standard accounts up to 25 per cent of the working capital limits.”

“The MSMEs have complained of a lack in working capital. The firms have often said that banks are not forthcoming in sanctioning working capital loans. On the other hand, bankers have said that though they have reached out to MSMEs, they do not want working capital,” said a top finance ministry official, requesting anonymity.

“Inviting customers to visit their branches for necessary support and assistance,” said an advertisement by the department of financial services (finance ministry) published in newspapers on Saturday. The official said that banks will give priority to MSMEs during the programme that will continue till January 6, 2020.

Banks will also consider requests from MSMEs for restructuring their stressed ‘standard’ assets “as needed, on priority and in a timely manner.” The special dispensation special dispensation will be given through the RBI circular ‘ sector – Restructuring of Advances’, dated January 1, 2019.

So far, only 25 per cent of around 1 million eligible MSMEs have taken benefit of the RBI’s special dispensation. “The feedback from the banks is that the MSMEs do not need restructuring of their standard assets. But just to be sure, we want to extend a helping hand to MSMEs so that they feel that banks were willing to restructure their assets,” the ministry official said.

The one-time restructuring scheme is to be implemented by banks by March 31, 2020. The account should remain ‘standard’ as of January 1. According to the RBI circular, the aggregate exposure, including non-fund based facilities, of banks and NBFCs to the borrower should not exceed ~25 crore as of January 1, 2019.

Earlier in June this year, the finance ministry had told chief executives of all state-owned banks to review credit facilities made available to MSMEs and take ‘corrective’ measures to ensure the firms get adequate funds. The ministry had told the banks to assign a chief general manager, or a general manager-level officer to “do an in-depth analysis of the progress made and issues in availability of credit, still being faced by the MSMEs”.