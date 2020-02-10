States bearing the brunt of GST slowdown as revenue declines by 3.9%

-
Goods and services tax (GST) revenue of 23 states till December stands at Rs 15,100 crore lower than last year, a 3.9 per cent decline. The assumption of 14 per cent assured growth rate aggravates the revenue stress. Key states are in the red, with Punjab’s collection at (-)16%, Uttar Pradesh (-) 11%, Andhra Pradesh (-) 16%, Kerala (-) 12%, Gujarat (-) 6% and Telangana (-) 8%. The data for five states, including Goa, Bihar, and Delhi, could not be accessed.
