States bearing the brunt of GST slowdown as revenue declines by 3.9%

The assumption of 14 per cent assured growth rate aggravates the revenue stress

Dilasha Seth 

Goods and services tax (GST) revenue of 23 states till December stands at Rs 15,100 crore lower than last year, a 3.9 per cent decline. The assumption of 14 per cent assured growth rate aggravates the revenue stress. Key states are in the red, with Punjab’s collection at (-)16%, Uttar Pradesh (-) 11%, Andhra Pradesh (-) 16%, Kerala (-) 12%, Gujarat (-) 6% and Telangana (-) 8%. The data for five states, including Goa, Bihar, and Delhi, could not be accessed.

First Published: Mon, February 10 2020. 23:11 IST

