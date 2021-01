States rush to complete frontline worker surveys ahead of vaccination drive

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the first phase of the nationwide inoculation drive on Saturday, states are rushing to complete surveys of frontline workers ahead of the January 25 deadline set by the Centre. Moreover, government officials have indicated that it might take another five months to inoculate citizens aged over 50 who have comorbidities (in the later phase).

Until then, vaccines would not be available for the general public. Health care workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of India’s Covid-19 inoculation drive, followed by other ...