Statsguru: Down, yes, but how much? India's Q1 GDP data to reveal on Monday

The National Statistical Office will today release the official estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) for the quarter ended June 2020 (Q1 FY21). As more than half of the period under consideration was characterised either by national or local lockdowns, the question is how much will the quarterly GDP contract.

As many as 13 out of 18 indicators analysed by Business Standard showed a contraction in the April-June period, ranging from services exports at a 10 per cent clip, to domestic air travel with more than 90 per cent fall (chart 1). The data indicate that apart from government ...