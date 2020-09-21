Statsguru: From bottled water to subsidised food, life in national capital

A recently released survey by Delhi’s Department of Economics and Statistics gives interesting insights about people in the national capital.

Though it is known that as a city-state, Delhi fares better than the national average in most economic parameters, this survey — conducted between November 2018 and November 2019 in two million households — has some observations worth noting. Despite being one of the richest states in India with a per capita income of more than Rs 350,000, only 10 per cent households in Delhi spend more than Rs 25,000 a month on consumption of ...