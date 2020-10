Statsguru: How India fares among Asian peers in key economic indicators

THE INTERNATIONAL Monetary Fund (IMF) released its October edition of the World Economic Outlook last week, which put Bangladesh under the spotlight in our part of the world. It showed that Bangladesh has now come neck and neck with India on per capita income.

But let us look at the IMF’s analysis on India’s main Asian peers along with some socio-economic indicators. Apart from the fact that India’s gross domestic product is going to suffer the biggest fall among its peers, it is important to note that the downward revision of the growth estimate was also the ...