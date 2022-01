Statsguru: Six charts explain challenges for five poll-bound states

The five states going to the polls have their own set of social and economic problems. Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand all have a sex ratio above 1,000 females per 1,000 males, according to the fifth round of the National Family Health Survey. Punjab, however, lags behind with 938.

Literacy has been rising, but each of these states has a higher percentage of literate men than women. The state with the lowest female literacy, Uttar Pradesh, also has the highest infant mortality rate (chart 1). Uttar Pradesh is also the state with the lowest share of urban population as per ...