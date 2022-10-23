JUST IN
Heads of Missions meet to discuss strategies to put states on global map
Business Standard

Statsguru: Six charts show the rise in MSP for rabi marketing season

The government's decisions on MSP are often said to be driven also with an eye on food inflation

Topics
minimum support price | MSP | StatsGuru

Sachin P Mampatta 

The correlation between MSP increase and food inflation has been declining according to a June 2022 Nomura report. Global prices remain a key driver

The government has offered a higher average increase in minimum support price (MSP) to farmers for the rabi marketing season of 2023-24. The average across six crops is 5.7 per cent compared with 4.2 per cent increase seen in the last season.

Read our full coverage on minimum support price

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 21:27 IST

