Stricter lockdown in the north pulls summer consumer sales down further

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent had already made manufacturers of summer products jittery. However, with no sight of normalcy in operations and retail activities, they are now forced to redraw their yearly targets.

The extension of the countrywide had dashed their hopes of a revival in sales from mid-April. But as states in north India impose stricter measures to curb intra-state movements post-April 20, makers of summer products like air conditioners, refrigerators, colas and ice creams are estimating drop in yearly sales of as much as 25 to 60 per cent.

Despite the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing partial lifting of the from April 20, key markets like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have introduced stringent measures to further minimise movement across theire domains. These four states, along with Rajasthan, form some 40 per cent of sales for most summer-product categories.

Take large appliances like ACs and refrigerators for example. Like most other summer product categories, North India is their largest market, forming 38 per cent of yearly sales. ACs – a Rs 21,500 crore product category – rake in some 60 per cent of the Rs 13,000-crore sales during the period between February and June.

According to Kamal Nandi, president of apex industry body CEAMA and executive vice-president of Godrej Appliances, sales have dropped by over 60 per cent in March and April, which together form a fourth of yearly AC offtake. “With the lockdown extending beyond April, we estimate a wash-out of the summer season sales this time,” he said.

More than half the refrigerators, the largest home appliance category by both volume and value, are sold during the summer. But the Rs 21,700-crore segment could shrink by 30 per cent this year.

Manish Sharma, president and CEO, Panasonic India said the peak summer is here and the firm has enough inventory to meet demand. However, with retail activities at halt for non-essential items, sales are yet to take off.

According to Krishan Sachdev, managing director of Carrier Midea India, mid-March to mid-April is peak season for ACs. But the extended lockdown is keeping firms away from resuming at a time when most normally fail to meet demand despite running multiple shifts.

Indefinite postponement of the Indian Premier League has severely hit the TV market. The frenzy among cricket fans led to a spike in sales during March and April. However, the total lockdown has not only impacted the Rs 30,000 crore market, which gets 15 per cent of its sales during these two months, but also hit its overall yearly numbers.

TV manufacturers were hoping to start sales through e-commerce platforms from April 20. However, a last-minute change in stance by the Ministry of Home Affairs has dashed any such hope.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Superplastronics, the brand licensee for Kodak and Thomson TVs, is now hoping that once normalcy returns, replacement buying will compensate for some of the losses.

Marketers of the Rs 22,000 crore branded cola market, which gets some 55 per cent off its yearly sales during summer, are facing a similar situation. With out-of-home activities at a halt, its sale has plunged 80 per cent. The cola industry gets over half of its sales from out-of-home consumption.

A leading player Coca-Cola is banking on in-home consumption, which has spiked during the lockdown. Like summer appliances, north India forms over 35 per cent of the country’s cola market. But with movements restricted across state borders and over half of retail outlets shuttered down, sales got impacted in peak summer.

The ongoing crisis has come as a rude shock for both the cola giants – Coke and PepsiCo – which after years witnessed steady rise in volume uptake in 2019. Companies like Coke are now hoping to maintain the reduced offtake through e-commerce deliveries.

Ice cream majors Amul and Mother Dairy, which have a strong presence in the markets in North India, are in a fix. Over half their sales come through moving carts that have practically disappeared from roads due to lockdown. Supply and offtake through their branded milk booths that form close to 15 per cent of total sales, however, are still on.

According to R S Sodhi, MD, Amul, as lifting of the lockdown may happen in phases, the ice-cream market may never recover the loss in sales this year.

Data suggests that close to 80 per cent of the Rs 5,400 crore yearly ice cream sales take place in summer. And north India contributes close to 30 per cent, after west (35 per cent).

To cope up with the new challenges, Mother Dairy has nearly doubled its temporary kiosks to 50 and has deployed 28 vehicles for supply to 107 hotspots across Delhi-NCR region.