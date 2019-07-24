Subhash Chandra Garg: The man who started many fires for Finance Ministry

The notification formalising the first major bureaucratic reshuffle on Wednesday evening was a surprise. However, that Finance Secretary would be moved out of North Block, wasn’t. In fact, the buzz on his departure had been gaining traction in bureaucratic circles for a few months now.

Owing to a number of factors, Garg – a 1983 batch Rajasthan cadre officer – was seen as one of the most powerful Finance Secretaries in recent times.

A number of officials who spoke to Business Standard immediately after the 2019-20 Union Budget said that owing to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman being new to her role, a number of crucial announcements bore Garg’s imprint. Especially the decision to borrow in overseas markets, and reducing the fiscal deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product and resorting to off-budget borrowing to meet that target.

But there were other reasons why Garg was seen as influential. Certainly, his tenure in Finance Ministry has been an eventful one. He took over as Economic Affairs Secretary in July 2017, succeeding Shaktikanta Das, and was designated Finance Secretary in March this year after the retirement of Hasmukh Adhia.

“Garg had taken on Urjit Patel and won in a way, he took on Viral Acharya. Now he has taken on the Jalan panel and SEBI. Chakraborty will have his work cut out once he takes charge,” a senior government official told Business Standard after the of reshuffle became public.

Atanu Chakraborty, currently Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, has been appointed as Garg’s replacement to head the Economic Affairs Department. He is a Gujarat cadre 1985 batch officer and has worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s time as the state’s Chief Minister.

Officials say that one of the first things Chakraborty will have to do after becoming Economic Affairs Secretary is re-build some bridges. “The tussle with RBI is water under the bridge, and he has to keep channels of communication open with them. He will also have to ensure that there is an amicable resolution with SEBI on the issue of reserve funds,” said a second official.

Earlier this month, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Ajay Tyagi writo to the finance ministry, seeking a review of the budget proposal that mandates transferring 75 per cent of the market regulator's surplus funds to the central government. The proposal was said to be Garg’s idea, to “address the issue of accumulation of huge surplus funds” with Sebi.

Officials say the latest move with SEBI could lead to a repetition of the rather ugly and public spat between Reserve Bank of India and the government last year.

Recently, some of the members of the Bimal Jalan Committee — on the Reserve Bank of India’s economic capital framework — were seeking to convince Garg to tone down his strong dissent note, which will be part of the panel’s report. Garg did not attend a meeting of the committee and did not shift his stand till the very end. The panel is expected to submit its report to the central bank soon.

The very fact that the Bimal Jalan committee was set up, has its genesis in an internal Finance Ministry note drafted by Garg's Department of Economic Affairs.

In August last year, the internal note laid out how the government felt that was getting a lower surplus from the RBI as the central bank is extremely conservative in its assessment of its capital buffers to meet market risks and that the RBI should transfer Rs 3.6 trillion to the centre.

Additionally, three letters sent by government to RBI last year, which referred to the Section 7 of the RBI Act, were said to have been written by Garg. The points of contention for which Section 7 was referred to was easing of Prompt Corrective Action norm, concessions for power sector non-performing assets and transfer of reserves.

Things really blew up from there. In late October, the then RBI Deputy Governor, who incidentally demitted office just earlier this week, had delivered a scathing speech and made a strong case for granting more independence to the RBI. He said that the governments that did not respect their central bank's independence would sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets, ignite economic fire, and come to rue the day they undermined the regulatory institution.

A week later, Garg tweeted: “Rupee trading at less than 73 to a dollar, Brent crude below $73 a barrel, markets up by over 4 per cent during the week and bond yields below 7.8 per cent. Wrath of the markets?” He was later reprimanded by the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia for tweeting that statement.

In fact, many observers wondered why Jaitley, known for his mediation skills, could not bring his officer Garg, and the then RBI Governor Urjit Patel to a common understanding on contentious issues. Garg is said to have got into arguments with Patel in RBI Board meetings, and the latter is said to have complained about him to the Prime Minister’s Office.

In the end, the deep rift between the centre and the central bank culminated with the resignation of Patel in December and the appointment Das as his successor. The relationship has improved since then.