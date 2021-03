Suez Canal blockage likely to impact India's trade, say analysts

The blocking of the Suez Canal because of the stranded Ever Given hasn’t been much of a worry for Indian shipping companies such as Great Eastern Shipping and Essar Shipping, but it is likely to impact Indian trade if the blockage continues beyond the weekend, say experts. “We are not impacted directly as all our vessels are around India and in the South East Asia region.

We need to, however, wait and watch the indirect impact as shortage of vessels is likely, which will in turn push up freight,” Ranjit Singh, executive director and chief executive officer of Essar ...