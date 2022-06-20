Sunday bird hits: DGCA asks airports to step up vigil on wildlife intrusion

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has instructed airports across the country to review their wildlife hazard management plans.

This comes in the backdrop of two bird hit incidents involving and aircraft on Sunday.

In a letter to all airports, joint Director General Maneesh Kumar listed steps that need to be taken to prevent bird hits or animal intrusion.

The measures include trimming of grass, spraying of insecticide, frequent runway inspections, deployment of bird chasers, regular garbage disposal among others.

Airports have also been asked to convene meetings of environment management committee and co-ordinate with local government authorities for action against sources which attract birds such open disposal of garbage etc.

The Aircraft Rules 1937 prohibit slaughter and disposal of animals within a radius of ten kilometres from aerodrome reference point.

A Boeing 737 operating on Patna-Delhi route and A320Neo operating on Guwahati-Delhi route were forced to return minutes after take-off after encountering bird strikes. No one was hurt in the incidents but these damaged engine blades and led to grounding of aircraft.