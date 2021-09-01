Swift deployment of IT solutions key for governments, institutions: CAG

-
Making a strong case for effective use of information technology systems in auditing, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday said the success of every government and institution in the coming days will be measured by its ability to swiftly deploy IT solutions.
In his opening remarks after inaugurating the 30th annual meeting of INTOSAI Working Group on IT Audit, which was held virtually, the CAG said secure IT systems also entail massive investments by governments and organisations to procure and implement IT hardware and systems.
This would result in enhanced responsibilities for Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) to identify emerging IT risks, make constructive recommendations to their respective governments and ensure public trust in governmental IT spending, he said, as per an official release.
The CAG said taking cognizance of these challenges and opportunities, SAI India has already embarked on its enterprise-wide audit process automation and knowledge management system and is increasingly embedding data analysis using advanced tools and techniques into its audit domain.
"As an organisation we need to converge all previous accomplishments in data analytics, IT-related initiatives, Information System audits, related skills and competency building to bring in synergy and efficiency in our efforts in leveraging IT and towards achieving digital transformation in SAI India," he added.
Murmu highlighted that over the period, the working group has been successful in assisting the establishment of an effective IT audit function in the SAI community.
The working group is an agile and resilient INTOSAI organ building a rich body of IT audit professionals to serve nations and global society.
INTOSAI Working Group on IT Audit has been instrumental in placing high-level guidance documents on information systems audits and information security audits in the INTOSAI Framework of Professional Pronouncements.
The International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) Working Group on IT Audit is a working group under the Knowledge Services and Knowledge Sharing Committee of the INTOSAI.
This working group was set up in 1989 to support member SAIs in developing their knowledge and skills in the use and audit of information technology (IT).
The activities of INTOSAI Working Group on IT Audit stand as testimony to the resilience and agility of the global auditing community towards ensuring continuous sharing of knowledge and experience and building a rich body of IT audit professionals to serve nations and global society, the CAG release said.
