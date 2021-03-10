CAG Girish Murmu appointed Chairman of UN Panel of External Auditors again

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu has been re-appointed as the Chairman of the Panel of External Auditors of the for the year 2021.

The of India was initially elected as Chairman of the Panel for 2020.

Presently, the panel consists of 13 countries -- India, Germany, Chile, China, United Kingdom, France, Philippines, Switzerland, Italy, Ghana, Indonesia, Canada and Russia.

As the Chairman, the of India plays a key role in achieving the Panel's objective of greater degree of collaboration and coordination, and exchange of information on audit methods and findings, among the Panel members, said an official statement.

" leads the Panel as a distinctive forum to support the delivery of high quality, standards-based assurance, to ensure that reported financial information provides a transparent and accurate basis for the financial decisions made by the and its Specialized Agencies," the statement said.

The UN General Assembly had in 1959 established the Panel of External Auditors, comprising the individual external auditors of the system, who are also heads of supreme audit institutions-- Comptroller and Auditors General of their respective countries.

The CAG of India has been the external auditor of various international organizations, said the statement.

Murmu has also been on the UN Board of Auditors from 1993 to 1999 and from 2014 to 2020.

Presently, he is the external auditor of the World Health Organization, Geneva (2020 - 2023) and Food & Agriculture Organization, Rome (2020 - 2025) and Inter Parliamentary Union (2020-2022) among others.

