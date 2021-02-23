Tamil Nadu Budget: Fiscal deficit expands by Rs 5,000 cr on revenue dip

-
ALSO READ
How Tamil Nadu continues to attract investors despite the pandemic
Tamil Nadu announces new industrial policy, targets Rs 10 trn investments
Tamil Nadu signs 14 MoUs worth Rs 10,000 cr, to create 7,000 new jobs
Covid-19 cases expected to spike in Oct, says Tamil Nadu chief secretary
Schools, colleges reopen partially as Tamil Nadu eases lockdown further
-
Explaining the reason that the Tamil Nadu Government had to resort to higher borrowings, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who also holds the finance portfolio in the state, said the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a sharp drop of revenue, but expenditure levels had to be enhanced to protect people's welfare.
"Hence, it is completely unavoidable that the Government had to resort to borrowings resulting in a higher fiscal deficit," said Panneerselvam, while announcing the Tamil Nadu budget.
He explained that due to the lockdown, the State Government's revenue could not meet the anticipated target of the Revised Estimates 2019-20. As a result, the fiscal deficit for 2019-20, which was targeted at Rs 55,058.39 crore or 2.97 per cent of GSDP in the Revised Estimates 2019-20, expanded to Rs 60,178.63 crore, or 3.24 per cent, in the 2019-20 accounts.
"As the Members of the House are aware, the Tamil Nadu Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2003 has already been amended to accommodate this increase in the overall deficit," Panneerselvam said. "With the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) collapsed in the first four months of the current financial year due to the lockdown and the additional time provided for remittance of tax dues."
However the collection of State GST and VAT have started picking up from August 2020, he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU