Tamil Nadu Budget: Fiscal deficit expands by Rs 5,000 cr on revenue dip

Explaining the reason that the Government had to resort to higher borrowings, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who also holds the finance portfolio in the state, said the Covid-19 pandemic has caused a sharp drop of revenue, but expenditure levels had to be enhanced to protect people's welfare.

"Hence, it is completely unavoidable that the Government had to resort to borrowings resulting in a higher fiscal deficit," said Panneerselvam, while announcing the budget.

He explained that due to the lockdown, the State Government's revenue could not meet the anticipated target of the Revised Estimates 2019-20. As a result, the for 2019-20, which was targeted at Rs 55,058.39 crore or 2.97 per cent of GSDP in the Revised Estimates 2019-20, expanded to Rs 60,178.63 crore, or 3.24 per cent, in the 2019-20 accounts.

"As the Members of the House are aware, the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2003 has already been amended to accommodate this increase in the overall deficit," Panneerselvam said. "With the Covid-19 pandemic, the State Own Tax Revenue (SOTR) collapsed in the first four months of the current financial year due to the lockdown and the additional time provided for remittance of tax dues."

However the collection of State GST and VAT have started picking up from August 2020, he added.