Business Standard

Tamil Nadu promulgates Ordinance to allow farmers to freely sell produce

The state government said as per the amendment a farmer can sell his farm produce in any licenced private market, godowns and cold storage points.

Tamil Nadu government | TN farmers | Indian Farmers

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

According to the administration, it is up to the farmers to decide the mode of sales so that he gets the highest price for his produce

The Tamil Nadu government has announced the promulgation of an ordinance amending the Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act 1987, to permit farmers to freely sell their produce.

The state government said as per the amendment a farmer can sell his farm produce in any licenced private market, godowns and cold storage points. The farmers can also sell their produce in their farm, in any food park complex or to any licenced trader.

According to the administration, it is up to the farmers to decide the mode of sales so that he gets the highest price for his produce.
First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 14:21 IST

