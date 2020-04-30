Tamil Nadu sets up group to attract investors exiting China, other nations

The has formed a new group, which will be headed by the Chief Secretary, to attract investments from several countries that are planning to spread out their operations post Covid-19.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami confirmed the development, saying industries from the US, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Taiwan are planning to shift operations to countries like India.

In a statement he said many such industries have already invested in Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the government said that since many of these companies are looking at exiting partially or fully from China post Covid, the state wants to attract them to its shores.



The group will submit its first report containing the measures to be taken to attract investments in a month to Palaniswami.