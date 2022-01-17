Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 100 MW solar projs in Uttar Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
India shines in energy transition with strong renewable path
Even in India's sunny cities, rooftop solar systems come under a cloud
Tata Power Solar bags Rs 386 cr battery storage system project at Leh
Overseas green capital chasing renewable energy firms across India
India needs to judiciously use land for renewable energy expansion targets
-
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has commissioned two solar power projects of 50 MW each in Uttar Pradesh.
A subsidiary of Tata Power, TPREL has comissioned the solar projects at Prayagraj and Banda, a statement said on Monday.
The projects have been completed by TPREL within the agreed timelines despite COVID challenges. The plants are expected to generate more than 221.26 million units annually.
Approximately 1,59,600 modules were used in the project at Prayagraj and the installation is expected to reduce 91,137 lakh tonnes of carbon emission every year.
At Banda, 1,67,440 modules were used over 236 acres of land.
The statement said the plants at Prayagraj and Banda are expected to reduce 1,77,037 lakh tonnes of carbon emission annually.
Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power, the commissioning of the projects has strengthened its position as a leading renewable energy company.
Despite the various COVID challenges faced by the industry, TPREL through Tata Power's EPC arm Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd has successfully completed the project within the timelines due to its excellent project execution experience and capabilities, the statement said.
Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has already been signed between TPREL and Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), Lucknow for these two projects.
With the addition of 100 MW, the renewables capacity in operation for Tata Power will be 3,055 MW with 2,123 MW of solar and 932 MW of wind.
Tata Power's total renewable capacity is 4,909 MW, including 1,854 MW of renewable projects under various stages of implementation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU