JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

'Adventurism over professionalism': Jaitley flays CBI for Kochhar probe
Business Standard

Tax dept should be friendly with businesses: Piyush Goyal to taxmen

Goyal was addressing Central Board of Indirect Taxes officers on the occasion of International Customs Day

BS Reporter  |  BS Reporter 

Piyush Goyal
Piyush Goyal

Railways and coal minister Piyush Goyal, who has taken charge as interim finance minister, has said the attitude of the tax department should be “friendly”, and not “adversarial”. “No revenue should be lost. After all, revenues need to be ensured to serve the poor of India, on infrastructure, providing toilets, roads and electricity, and to secure our borders.”

Goyal was addressing the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) officers on the occasion of International Customs Day.

He urged the business community to be proactive in tax filing, saying the tax rates are low under the GST regime, and multiplicity of taxes is no more. “It is time to do business ethically.”

He also said Arun Jaitley, who is in the US for medical treatment, was in good health and recovering rapidly.

First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 01:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements