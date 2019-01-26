Tax dept should be friendly with businesses: Piyush Goyal to taxmen

Railways and coal minister Piyush Goyal, who has taken charge as interim finance minister, has said the attitude of the department should be “friendly”, and not “adversarial”. “No revenue should be lost. After all, revenues need to be ensured to serve the poor of India, on infrastructure, providing toilets, roads and electricity, and to secure our borders.”

Goyal was addressing the Central Board of (CBIC) officers on the occasion of International Day.

He urged the business community to be proactive in filing, saying the rates are low under the GST regime, and multiplicity of taxes is no more. “It is time to do business ethically.”

He also said Arun Jaitley, who is in the US for medical treatment, was in good health and recovering rapidly.