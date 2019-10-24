Tea consumption growth slowed in 2018 on quality concerns, fewer choices

India’s tea consumption growth rate fell to 2.36 per cent in 2018 — to 1,084 million kg in absolute terms — mainly as a dearth of choices available to consumers and a stagnation in quality of tea discouraged purchase upgrades.

In 2017, consumption of tea in the country had grown 9.74 per cent over the previous year to 1059 million kg, according to Tea Board data.

“Unless quality tea is offered, why would consumers spend on buying more tea? Instead, they would go for other beverages that assure certain quality standards,” a Union government trade official said.

A Tea Board report showed that Gujarat, at 1,385 grammes per person per year, had the highest average tea consumption in the country. It was followed by Haryana (1,231 g per person per year). Interestingly, consumption in tea-producing states of Assam and West Bengal was low at 799 g and 705 g, respectively.

The government official quoted above said: “This is because of the availability of quality tea in the states concerned. Although Assam is a tea-producing state, its produce is sold and sent to other states; only the cheaper variety of tea remains there.”

Incidentally, it is the more well-off states where tea consumption is higher; it is low in poorer states.

The official also raised significant questions over the quality of tea being sold in the country. The Tea Board has been insisting on mandatory garden closures during winters to maintain the health of tea bushes and to ensure quality tea is produced.

An advisory has also been issued regarding closure dates; the estates that fail to comply are to be penalised.

According to sources, slower consumption growth is also on account of the tea industry’s inability to be in tune with changing tastes and preferences of tea consumers. “As consumers stick to a product, they tend to upgrade as their income and social stature grow. Product quality has to also get better. Why would a consumer spend more if she doesn’t have access to better choices,” the official asked.

According to Vivek Goenka, chairman at the Indian Tea Association (ITA), one of the reasons why consumption growth has slowed is lack of available tea choices. “The consumer is willing to pay more for quality tea, but this is a challenge. We need to work towards it. Even for CTC (cut, tear, curl) teas, a wide variety of tea can be made available. But that is not the case at present,” Goenka said.

Like the orthodox tea variant, which is primarily exported to quality tea-consuming countries like Iran, Germany, Japan and others, CTC teas are also graded according to their seasonality and harvest time — first flush, second flush and autumn tea, for instance.

However, in India, CTC teas are sold primarily in a blended form and the tea available is not categorised in accordance with harvest.

Goenka also said the grammage of consumption was high in states where quality tea was available in higher quantities.

Both the Tea Board and the ITA are of the view that, in order to boost consumption, marketing activities need to be undertaken among consumers, not only about the variants and benefits of tea but also about the quality of tea, and its availability in the country also needs to be ensured.

Mostly, quality and luxury teas are exported at a premium to markets like Iran, USA, UAE and Japan, while cheaper tea varieties are sold in the domestic market.