Telecom Commission to discuss Trai's proposal on spectrum auction on Aug 31

The Commission, apex decision-making body at the department, is likely to meet on August 31 to discuss Trai's recommendation on spectrum allocation, according to official sources.

"The next Commission meeting is proposed for August 31," an official source told PTI without disclosing agenda of the meeting.

Another DoT source said though agenda has not been freezed for the meeting but it is likely to take up some of the recommendation made by the regarding spectrum allocation.

The source, however, said the latest recommendations of on plan worth Rs 4.9 trillion may not come.

Last month, keeping aside observation of the Supreme Court order in 2G case that spectrum should be allocated through auction, recommended allotment of radiowaves without bidding route for PMRTS.

Unlike cellular services, PMRTS are operated for two-way communication within small distance of around 30 kilometre-range by police, security agencies, construction companies etc.

The recommendations were made after the requested the to suggest an appropriate method of spectrum allocation for (PMRTS).

The Supreme Court order in 2012, which cancelled 122 telecom permits that were assigned spectrum administratively for 2G service, said that the spectrum should be assigned transparently through auction.

The DoT in July 2017 had sought regulator's views on method that should be used for spectrum allocation for PMRTS.