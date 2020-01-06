Telecom revenues likely to exceed target by Rs 50,000 crore in 2019-20

The government could surpass its budgetary target for revenues from the telecom sector for 2019-20 by anything between Rs 13,000 crore and more than Rs 50,000 crore, depending on the fate of the review petition with the Supreme Court, which had imposed a Rs 1.47-trillion bill on telcos in the form of licence fees and spectrum user charges (SUCs).

In its July Budget, the government had targeted more than Rs 50,519 crore in 2019-20 from the telecom sector, an increase of 28 per cent from the previous year, which would mainly come from licence fees, SUCs, and deferred payment for spectrum ...