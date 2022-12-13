JUST IN
India will be first to hold satellite spectrum auction: Trai Chairman
PLI scheme qualifiers, steel ministry to ink pacts for investment proposals
Real rates turn positive as inflation eases; peak in sight: Report
Maharashtra govt asks large infra firms to bid for Mumbai road projects
FM Sitharaman to introduce Appropriation Bills in Parliament today
Capital, consumer goods output under pressure as demand, investments slow
First meeting of finance, central bank deputies to begin in Bengaluru today
Domestic workers need to work in 6 households to earn minimum wage: Study
Signs of global slowdown: Export credit demand shrinks 25% YoY in October
No proposal with government to restore old pension scheme, says minister
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Nov inflation down, RBI's rate hike in Feb could be modest: CARE Ratings
Business Standard

The race to $1trillion economy among states: Who gets there first?

The bigger the state's economy, the better placed it is to reach that proverbial milestone

Topics
Indian Economy | GSDP | Gross domestic product

Arup Roychoudhury & Ishaan Gera  |  New Delhi 

Economic growth, GDP

As India goes through a phase of sustained economic recovery post Covid-19 pandemic, a number of states have set themselves ambitious targets for their gross state domestic product (GSDP) to hit $1 trillion.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Economy

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 14:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.