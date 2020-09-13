JUST IN
Govt plans to leverage power for cooking needs of poor: R K Singh

GST compensation row: 13 states submit borrowing option to Centre

Six more states to decide in a couple of days

Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

While 13 states opted for the Rs 97,000 crore window, which will be facilitated by the Reserve Bank of India, Manipur opted for borrowing option

As many as 13 states have chosen one of the two options for GST compensation given by the Centre.

While 13 states opted for the Rs 97,000 crore window, which will be facilitated by the Reserve Bank of India, Manipur opted for borrowing option. The borrowing window is to the tune of Rs 2.35 trillion for all the states, finance ministry sources said.

Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Odisha opted for the RBI window.

Goa, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh will be deciding in a day or two.

Sources said some states have expressed their views to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and are yet to decide on the options.

Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab,Delhi, and a few other states have already expressed their views against the two options.
First Published: Sun, September 13 2020. 21:29 IST

