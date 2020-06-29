JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt order asks OMCs to stock up LPG supply in Kashmir, sparks speculations

GST effect: How retail inflation rate changed over the last 3 years
Business Standard

Three years of GST: Still a long way to go for 'Good and Simple Tax'

The GST Council is considering market borrowing to give the states the promised compensation for their revenue shortfall

Topics
Goods and Services Tax | GST | GST Bill

Dilasha Seth  |  New Delhi 

As the goods and services tax (GST) completes its third year on June 30, a host of issues, such as assessee-friendly compliance system and increase in tax collections, remains unresolved.

To its credit, the tax has not turned out to be broadly inflationary. In its fourth year, information technology infrastructure needs to be strengthened, compliance eased, multiple GST slabs and rates rationalised, and the compensation mechanism for states reworked At the launch of goods and services tax (GST) in 2017, then finance minister Arun Jaitley had hoped that the historic indirect tax ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 00:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU