Statsguru: A look at the performance of UCBs as RBI gets more control

Recently, the Union government took the ordinance route to give more supervisory powers to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) over urban co-operative banks (UCBs) and multi-state co-operative banks. Following the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank crisis, there has been a growing call to give more teeth to RBI in regulating such banks as the dual control often resulted in delayed action.

State governments also regulate co-operatives. This creates duality and attendant pressure, often leading to weak oversight.