Here is how Delhi residents can continue to receive electricity subsidy

As the Delhi government recently announced that subsidy on power consumption would become optional from October 1 this year, those who want to continue getting subsidised electricity will get the opportunity to opt for it from next month.
The electricity bills from next month will probably have a form with a "yes" or "no" option to opt for the subsidy, The Times of India reported quoting officials. Those who want to continue the electricity subsidy, which officials said the majority would be, will have to tick on "yes" on the form and submit it to the nearest power discom office or their local MLA office.
Delhi residents can also submit their responses on the websites of discoms and the Delhi government. Those who opt yes on the form for subsidy only will get subsidised electricity from October 1.
The power department has prepared a proposal to collect Delhiites' responses over subsidy. The state government officials told TOI that once the proposal is approved, the officials will start sending letters to all consumers with the help of the three discoms, apart from New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board.
"We hope to get the approval from the government by the end of June. If that happens, we will start the exercise of collecting the responses from July," a Delhi government official told TOI.
Delhi has 5,818,231 electricity connections while more than 80 per cent of them, 4,716,075, receive the subsidy, the government records showed, TOI reported.
Those who consume up to 200 units of power per month receive a zero bill; those consuming between 201 and 400 get a subsidy of 50 per cent, up to Rs 800.
The state government has this year set aside Rs 3,250 crore to pay a subsidy to the Delhi power consumers, TOI reported.
