Top Headlines: Manufacturing firms shine, defence exports treble, and more

-
ALSO READ
Nadella, Pichai, Narasimhan: Indian-origin CEOs at the helm of American cos
YouTube announces new ways for creators to make money through Shorts
Sundar Pichai coming to India; govt to discuss 'Made in India' Pixel phones
Mid, small-caps shine; will their outperformance last?
HDFC Bank is now ten times bigger than the crisis-struck Credit Suisse
-
Manufacturing sector companies outperform on the bourses in 2022
Companies in sectors such as FMCG, automobile, pharmaceuticals, metals, cement, and agrochemicals now account for 25.43 per cent of the Nifty 50 index, up 88 basis points from 24.55 per cent at the end of December last year and a record low of 23.1 per cent at the end of CY20. Read More
Tech needs responsible regulations and certainty in legal framework: Pichai
During a fireside chat with Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Google chief said India as an export economy would benefit from an open and connected internet. “…We are engaging constructively. I think India has a leadership role to play here given the scale and the technological leadership it will have,” he said. Read More
YouTube creators contributed Rs 10,000 cr to India's GDP in 2021: Study
Video sharing platform YouTube's creator economy contributed Rs 10,000 crore to India's GDP in 2021, said a study by Oxford Economics. It supported more than 750,000 full-time equivalent jobs in the country during the same period. Read More
Rs 1 trn m-cap club hits half-century in 2022 despite muted gains in Sensex
Companies with more than Rs 1 trillion market capitalisation (m-cap) have gone up by five in 2022, notwithstanding the muted gains in the benchmark BSE S&P Sensex. There are 54 companies with an m-cap of Rs 1 trillion or more, up from 49 at the end of 2021.They include Bajaj Auto, Siemens, Britannia, and Ambuja Cements, among others. Read More
Defence, aerospace exports treble to Rs 12,815 cr in 5 years: Govt
Painting a mixed picture of defence exports and imports, the defence ministry told Parliament on Monday that foreign procurement in defence has risen to Rs 50,061 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 37,030 crore in 2017-18. Meanwhile, defence and aerospace exports have risen to Rs 12,815 crore from Rs 4,682 crore during the same period. Read More
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 09:22 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU