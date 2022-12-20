Top Headlines: Manufacturing firms shine, defence exports treble, and more

companies outperform on the bourses in 2022

Companies in sectors such as FMCG, automobile, pharmaceuticals, metals, cement, and agrochemicals now account for 25.43 per cent of the Nifty 50 index, up 88 basis points from 24.55 per cent at the end of December last year and a record low of 23.1 per cent at the end of CY20. Read More



Tech needs responsible regulations and certainty in legal framework: Pichai



During a fireside chat with Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, the chief said India as an export economy would benefit from an open and connected internet. “…We are engaging constructively. I think India has a leadership role to play here given the scale and the technological leadership it will have,” he said. Read More



creators contributed Rs 10,000 cr to India's GDP in 2021: Study



Video sharing platform YouTube's creator economy contributed Rs 10,000 crore to India's GDP in 2021, said a study by Oxford Economics. It supported more than 750,000 full-time equivalent jobs in the country during the same period. Read More



Rs 1 trn m-cap club hits half-century in 2022 despite muted gains in Sensex



Companies with more than Rs 1 trillion market capitalisation (m-cap) have gone up by five in 2022, notwithstanding the muted gains in the benchmark BSE S&P Sensex. There are 54 companies with an m-cap of Rs 1 trillion or more, up from 49 at the end of 2021.They include Bajaj Auto, Siemens, Britannia, and Ambuja Cements, among others. Read More



Defence, aerospace exports treble to Rs 12,815 cr in 5 years: Govt





Painting a mixed picture of and imports, the defence ministry told Parliament on Monday that foreign procurement in defence has risen to Rs 50,061 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 37,030 crore in 2017-18. Meanwhile, defence and aerospace exports have risen to Rs 12,815 crore from Rs 4,682 crore during the same period. Read More