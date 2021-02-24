Top headlines: Automatic nod for China FDI, Govt eyes Rs 6,200 cr in AGR

Automatic approval likely for FDI proposals up to 25% equity

The government is looking at easing restrictions for Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI) by allowing companies from the bordering country to invest up to 25 per cent in a company through automatic route. This is being discussed only for non-sensitive sectors such as manufacturing, automobile, services and technology. Read more

Govt eyes Rs 6,200 crore in AGR dues from Airtel, Voda Idea by March 31

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea may have to shell out around Rs 2,600 crore and Rs 3,650 crore, respectively, of their adjusted gross revenues (AGR) before March 31. This is because the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is of the view that the companies have to pay 10 per cent of the outstanding dues on the day of the Supreme Court judgment on September 1 last year, when it gave the telecom firms 10 years to pay their AGR dues. Read more

India Inc likely to offer average salary increment of 7.7% this year





With positive sentiment gradually growing in India Inc after a tough, pandemic-hit 2020, the average salary increment is projected to rise to 7.7 per cent in 2021. Last year, it was 6.1 per cent. Read more



becomes India's biggest trading partner in first 9 months of FY21

After being relegated to the second spot in the previous two fiscal years, again became India's biggest trading partner in the first nine months of FY21. This was despite heightened tensions between the two countries. Read more

Explained: Why is a rise in bond yields a concern for everyone?

A rise in sovereign bond yields means a rise in the interest rate in the economy. Why are the bond yields rising? The primary reason is oversupply of bonds. Read more

New variants not reason for rise in Covid cases: NITI Aayog member V K Paul





The government is still trying to figure out the cause behind the surge in Covid-19 cases in states like Maharashtra and Kerala, but has ruled out any of the variants as being responsible for the spike. Read more





WhatsApp hits top slot again; rivals Signal, Telegram and BiP fall back

The hunt for alternatives to WhatsApp to avoid the new privacy regulation rules announced by its owner Facebook on January 4 seems to be petering out. WhatsApp’s biggest threat, Signal, is losing steam, despite an endorsement from none other than Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, and despite an initial flurry of interest from Indian users. Read more

Rabi crop prices likely to decide course of ongoing farm protest

As the farmers’ agitation at Delhi’s borders enters its fourth month, prices farmers get in the forthcoming rabi harvest could determine their future course of action. A sharp dip in prices could further fan discontent. Read more