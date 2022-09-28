Top headlines: Centre hikes employees' DA by 4%; TaMo drives in Tiago EV

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet hikes dearness allowance for central govt employees by 3%
Cabinet hikes dearness allowance for central govt employees by 3%
Delhi urban regeneration policy to give sweeping powers to Centre: Report
What is pay commission?
Who is Manisha Kalyan? The first Indian to play in UEFA Champions League
-
Cabinet approves extension of free ration scheme by three months
The government on Wednesday extended by three months its programme to provide free rations to the poor at a cost of Rs 44,762 crore as it looked to ease pain from high inflation and make political gains in the upcoming Gujarat elections.
The scheme to provide 5 kg of wheat and rice free of cost to 800 million poor every month, which was ending on Friday, will now run through December 31, 2022, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said. Read More
Cabinet approves 4% DA hike for central govt employees, pensioners
Ahead of Diwali festival, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 4.18 million central government employees and 6.97 million pensioners.
The additional instalment of DA and dearness relief (DR) is an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 34 per cent of basic pay/pension. Read More
Cabinet nod to re-development of 3 railway stations at a cost of Rs 10k cr
The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 10,000 crore for the redevelopment of the New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway stations, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said Wednesday.
The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Read More
Tata Motors lines up electric models; drives in Tiago EV at Rs 8.49 lakh
Betting big on electric mobility, Tata Motors is gearing up to drive in a range of models across multiple price points as it expects the portfolio to account for more than 30 per cent of its overall sales by the end of this decade.
The home-grown auto major also aims to keep investing on new models with conventional (petrol, diesel) and CNG powertrains as it expects the demand to remain robust even after 2030. Read More
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 17:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU