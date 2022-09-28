Top headlines: Centre hikes employees' DA by 4%; TaMo drives in Tiago EV

JUST IN
BS Web Desk  |  New Delhi 

free food grains program
Photo: Bloomberg

Cabinet approves extension of free ration scheme by three months

The government on Wednesday extended by three months its programme to provide free rations to the poor at a cost of Rs 44,762 crore as it looked to ease pain from high inflation and make political gains in the upcoming Gujarat elections.

The scheme to provide 5 kg of wheat and rice free of cost to 800 million poor every month, which was ending on Friday, will now run through December 31, 2022, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said. Read More

Cabinet approves 4% DA hike for central govt employees, pensioners

Ahead of Diwali festival, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief by 4 per cent effective July 1, 2022, benefiting 4.18 million central government employees and 6.97 million pensioners.

The additional instalment of DA and dearness relief (DR) is an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 34 per cent of basic pay/pension. Read More


Cabinet nod to re-development of 3 railway stations at a cost of Rs 10k cr

The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 10,000 crore for the redevelopment of the New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway stations, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday. Read More

Tata Motors lines up electric models; drives in Tiago EV at Rs 8.49 lakh

Betting big on electric mobility, Tata Motors is gearing up to drive in a range of models across multiple price points as it expects the portfolio to account for more than 30 per cent of its overall sales by the end of this decade.

The home-grown auto major also aims to keep investing on new models with conventional (petrol, diesel) and CNG powertrains as it expects the demand to remain robust even after 2030. Read More

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 17:20 IST

`
