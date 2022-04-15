Top headlines: DoT strategising to protect IP, brokerages' 10 stock bets

DoT debates a strategy road map to protect IPR in telecom sector





The (DoT) is discussing a strategy road map to promote intellectual property rights (IPR) in the sector which could include the setting up of a 'Sovereign Patent Fund' and a 'Bharat Technology Bank' as well as taking measures to reduce the long delays in obtaining a patent. Read more

Ambuja Cements-ACC deal likely to propel buyer to No. 2 position



The possible acquisition of Holcim India business will be one of the biggest inbound corporate deals in the country. Currently, Walmart Inc.’s $16-billion acquisition of Flipkart Online Services in 2018 remains the biggest acquisition of an Indian asset by any acquirer, followed by BP plc acquisition of 30 per cent stake in Reliance Industries’ 23 oil and gas production blocks in 2011 for $7.2 billion. Read more

From BPCL to L&T, 10 stocks that brokerages bet on for bumper returns





The Indian equity market has been weak since it touched an all-time high in October last year. The market since has been making low highs and lower lows, indicating lack of conviction among investors. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex is down 6.3 per cent, from its all-time high in October last year, but many stocks are down 30-40 per cent during this period on growth concerns. Most brokerages, however, remain optimistic and expect another year of double-digit returns from the broader market. The Sensex was up 18 per cent in 2021-22 (FY22) — its second consecutive year of double-digit returns. Read more

Tata's super app 'Neu' to host non-group brands as well: Chandrasekaran





chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Thursday said the group's recently launched super app Neu is on an open architecture and it will host non-group brands as well. The Tatas finally launched its super app Tata Neu on April 7, after piloting it for months, but the group chairman claimed there was no delay in the commercial launch. Read more

PPI rapidly catching on as a bottom-of-the-pyramid transaction system





In the excitement over the allocation of bank licences for the private sector, a new category of licence offered by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last year went almost unnoticed. That was when the RBI consolidated the rules for prepaid payment instruments (PPI), popularly understood as e-wallets or gift cards. Read more